SUBANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his commitment to upholding judicial independence and advancing governance reforms, stressing that he has not interfered in judicial matters during his two years in office.

Anwar also stressed his zero-tolerance stance on abuse of power within the MADANI Government’s Cabinet and the civil service, stating that misconduct would not be condoned under his leadership.

“In my two years in office, I never interfered or instructed any judge in any issues.

“No, I will not condone; no compromise on any cases (if there are) involving my team in the Cabinet and the civil service. That much I can guarantee.

“To open up files that stood 15 years ago is my limitation. But (if there is) any new case brought to me, I will address it. That is the reforms I mentioned,” he said in a press conference here today.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa was present at the special media conference, which was attended by about 100 local and international journalists.

Anwar also reiterated the government’s commitment to its reform agenda, acknowledging that implementing significant changes requires time and effort.

“We are clear; this government is committed to the reformation, but it takes time,” he added.

Reacting to criticisms against him regarding the recent High Court decision to acquit Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor of all money laundering and tax evasion charges, Anwar said he was perplexed by the actions of these critics as he never interfered with the judicial process.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the judiciary of this country is independent.

“Why put the blame on the PM? You want me to interfere in the judiciary process? You keep asking about my personal views, my like or dislike. I have my personal view.

“But we talk about judiciary independence. When the judge gives a different decision, you blame others and disagree with the decision,” he said.

On Thursday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted and discharged Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, from 12 charges of money laundering and five counts of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board on the grounds that the charges were illegal and flawed.

The Prime Minister said the Attorney General’s Chambers has filed an appeal on Rosmah’s acquittal and asked all parties to wait for the decision by the Court of Appeal.

“It’s up to the Appeals Court; let the Appeals Court decide,” said Anwar.