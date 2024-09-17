Call for employers to promote business sustainability

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation has called on employers to adopt proactive measures to promote business sustainability, and survive weather disruptions and climate change.

During the Climate Change and Just Transition Summit in Kuala Lumpur, its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said climate change is not just an environmental concern but a critical factor for business sustainability.

“Climate related events, such as floods and droughts, disrupt business operations and cause millions in losses. Big businesses are not the only ones to suffer as SMEs are similarly affected.”

He said many SMEs have had to shut down operations for good because of climate related events as they could not absorb the long-term losses and when that happens, workers also risk losing their jobs.

“To prevent such matters, employers must integrate climate risks into their strategic plans so that innovation and economic growth can continue.

“This includes investing in renewable energy and energy efficient practices to mitigate climate related risks and capitalise on long and short-term opportunities.”

During the summit, representatives from employers and business organisations worldwide gathered to address the pressing challenges of climate change and explore pathways towards a sustainable future.

Syed Husain said some 60 participants from 23 countries combined their efforts with funding from the European Union to explore risk mitigation factors in climate change.

“The summit fostered dialogue and collaboration, and shared expertise among participants to harness the opportunities of a green economy. We focused on policies, skills training and sustainable business practices.”

Key sessions included presentations on climate mitigation strategies, green skills development, and transition policies and trends. There were also financing sessions for SMEs to explore sustainable businesses.

International Organisation of Employers secretary-general Roberto Suárez Santos attended the event and emphasised the importance of sustainability and climate action for society and business.

“There is an urgent need for responsible and realistic approaches to climate policies. I cannot stress enough the many current measures that lack an adequate framework to accelerate sustainable business practices and mitigate climate related risks.”

He urged employers and business organisations to engage proactively in climate action, highlighting the need for a long-term vision and commitment to creating meaningful change.

The two-day event featured several notable keynote speakers, including Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi emphasised the importance of a just transition towards a low carbon economy, aligning with the Paris Agreement and Malaysia’s Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Malaysia’s climate resilience is integrated into our national economic planning through the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Malaysia Madani framework,” he said, adding that he would share updates on progress of the bill to ensure international climate commitments are met domestically.

He highlighted the National Energy Transition Roadmap, in which 10 flagship projects were launched and are expected to attract over RM25 billion in investments and create 23,000 green jobs.

He also called for collaboration across all sectors to drive meaningful change and ensure a sustainable future for Malaysia.