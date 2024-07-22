PETALING JAYA: A car key believed to belong to Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah was discovered in Sungai Trolak by the police’s sub-aquatic forensic unit while searching for evidence during the murder investigation.

The key was found by the forensics team 50km from a bridge in Kampung Batu 4 in Ipoh at 11.20am today, the New Straits Times reported.

Previously, the evidence search in the murder probe was halted due to rising water levels up to more than a meter as a result of a heavy rainfall on Friday (July 19) which also turned the water murky.

Earlier today, the suspect’s remand was extended to another seven days until July 29 starting from July 23.

The victim was reported missing on July 10 by her housemate after failing to return to her residence in Perak upon delivering a rental car to a customer.

On July 15, she was discovered dead in an oil palm plantation in Hulu Selangor at 6pm.

