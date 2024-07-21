Nur Farah Kartini’s murder: Police record statements of tapioca farm workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The police recorded the statements of several workers of a tapioca farm in Slim River, Perak, yesterday to assist investigations into the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

According to a source, police went to the tapioca farm in Kampung Klan Halt, Slim River, yesterday after the suspect arrested in the case revealed that he had gone to the farm and several other locations before the incident.

“The police went to the farm with the suspect yesterday and we (the police) have taken statements from several workers, consisting of locals and foreigners, to help with the investigation,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hulu Selangor District Deputy Police Chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 before her body was found in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, at about 6 pm on July 15.

Following that, a 26-year-old policeman was arrested and is on remand until this Monday to assist in the investigation conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The remains of Nur Farah Kartini were buried at the Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery, Pekan, Pahang last Thursday