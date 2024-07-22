PETALING JAYA: The remand for the suspect involved in the murder of car rental employee Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah has been extended for another seven days.

The 26-year-old police officer said to be a Lance Corporal was brought to the Kuala Kubu magistrates’ court this morning - where the remand order was issued by sessions court judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, according to Harian Metro.

The suspect’s remand will start from Tuesday (July 23) and end on the following Monday (July 29).

He was previously remanded for seven days on Tuesday (July 16) to assist in the murder investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect was reportedly brought to the crime scene to identify certain evidence found at the site on Wednesday (July 17).

The victim’s body was discovered in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Seri Keledang in Hulu Bernam on Monday (July 15) at 6pm.

She was reported missing by her housemate on Wednesday (July 10) after failing to return to her residence in Perak after delivering a rental car to a customer.

