PETALING JAYA: A man who was driving a Toyoto Vios lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the gate of Istana Besar in Johor Bahru, yesterday (June 2).

According to Kosmo, the 25-year-old man escaped unhurt.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that the incident occurred because the man’s car skidded due to the slippery road surface following the rain.

“The car skidded on its own without involving any other vehicles.

“The driver was not intoxicated and an initial urine test also came back negative,“ he was quoted as saying.

The driver has been released on police bail.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said.

