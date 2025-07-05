China and France pledge multilateralism to stabilise global uncertainty

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met at the Elysee Palace to discuss strengthening multilateralism and addressing global challenges. Macron emphasised the shared responsibility of France and China as permanent UN Security Council members in fostering stability amid growing unpredictability.

Macron expressed France’s commitment to deepening ties with China, particularly in economic and trade relations, while welcoming more Chinese investment. He also highlighted the importance of the EU-China relationship as both sides mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s regards and reiterated China’s dedication to high-quality development and an open economic system. He stressed the need for France and China to resist unilateralism and bloc confrontations, ensuring a more predictable global order.

Both leaders agreed on the necessity of reinforcing the UN’s role in global governance, especially as the organisation approaches its 80th anniversary. They also discussed key international issues, including the Ukraine crisis, Gaza conflict, and Iranian nuclear negotiations.

Wang noted that China and the EU had resolved the brandy dispute through dialogue, urging France to encourage fair treatment of Chinese businesses in Europe. - Bernama-Xinhua