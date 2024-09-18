CBO members need to give serious attention to domestic violence - Dr Maziah

SIBU: Domestic violence is one of the issues that needs to be given serious attention by members of community-based organisations (CBO) under the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM).

KPWKM secretary-general Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff said this is because all CBO members can play an important role in protecting and supporting target groups under the Children’s Act 2001.

“The CBO chairpersons and members are the closest individuals to the community, acting as the eyes and ears for the authorities, particularly the ministry, in addressing abuse, neglect, and violence faced by the local community.

“As such, community members who are aware of any abuse or domestic violence cases can report them to the Social Welfare Office, the nearest police station, hospital, the Talian Kasih helpline at 15999, or via WhatsApp at 019-2615999.”

She said this at the launch of the KPWKM@Sarawak CBO Directory at the Malay Club Hall, Kampung Nyabor, here today.

ALSO READ: KPWKM wants communities to be its ‘eyes, ears’ to safeguard welfare of vulnerable groups

Dr Maziah said CBO members consist of strategic partners of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), including various committees and welfare volunteers such as the Senior Citizens Activity Centres (PAWE), Child Protection Teams (PPKK), and community members.

Hence, she said the CBO Directory would serve as the current reference document for reaching out to target groups within the community who are in need of assistance.

“The directory will also be expanded to all districts and states to facilitate access to information and expedite actions to be taken by CBO members in helping the community,” she said.

She said that according to JKM statistics as of July this year, a total of 541,832 individuals received assistance, involving an allocation of RM1.5 billion, with 55,138 of them being recipients in Sarawak, amounting to a total allocation of RM1.7 million.