PM Anwar aids cancer patient and retired soldier in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has provided financial assistance to two individuals facing severe health challenges.

The aid was delivered on his behalf by political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during the Ziarah MADANI programme in Taman Balok Jaya.

Mohd Sharul Ikmal, a 27-year-old battling stage-four nasal cancer, was among the recipients.

“I was deeply moved when I heard two truly touching life stories, beginning with Sharul, 27, who, at such a young age, has to battle stage-four nasal cancer,” Ahmad Farhan said.

Sharul’s condition is compounded by his responsibilities as a father to a young child.

“Even more heartbreaking, he has a young child whose father is now battling chronic health issues and requires support to survive,” he added.

The second recipient, retired soldier Pak Nik Soh, suffers from optic nerve complications that have left him nearly blind.

Ahmad Farhan highlighted Pak Nik Soh’s struggles over the past three years.

“A father who once served the country now relies on his children and neighbours to continue his daily life,” he explained.

The donations were given as a gesture of compassion and solidarity.

“Above all, what is most needed are prayers, attention, and ongoing efforts so that they do not face their battles alone,” Ahmad Farhan emphasised.

He concluded with a prayer for strength and resilience for both families. - Bernama