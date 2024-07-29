Central govt to channel over RM10 million for 2024 food security prog in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The state government received an allocation of over RM10 million from the federal government for various projects under the Food Security Programme this year.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Food Security and Commodity Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim through the allocation given by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, 12 projects have been listed and some have already started.

“Among them, RM3 million is allocated to upgrade the infrastructure of the Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) Peradong in Kuala Terengganu; TKPM Palong Jenang in Kemaman; TKPM Tok Dor in Besut; TKPM Serating in Marang and TKPM Rhu Tapai in Setiu,“ he said at the Second Meeting of the Second Term of the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

He was replying to a question by Ridzuan Hashim (PAS-Buluh Gading) who wanted to know the details of the list of projects and programmes through funds of more than RM10 million from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for the year 2024.

In the meantime, Dr Azman said the provision, among other things, also allows the state government to carry out artificial reefs development to create a reef boundary in the coastal area in Terengganu along 245 kilometres involving a cost of RM3.164 million.

“Through this project, we hope that for every kilometre there will be a reef group containing between eight and 10 reef units,“ he said.