Chegu Bard on remand for two days over allegation of corruption in RMN

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu Information Committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin or Chegu Bard is on remand for two days to assist in the investigation over his allegation of corruption involving senior officers of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, when confirming it, said it is a normal procedure to enable the police to investigate the matter.

“So far, only one police report has been received regarding the issue and this case is being investigated under Section 203A of the Penal Code, Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972 (OSA) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“After evaluating his acts, there is indeed a need for him to be arrested because we need the document because even if it is a copy, we need to investigate where he got the document from because he is not an employee there,“ he said

He told reporters this after witnessing the handing over of duty by SAC Noor Dellhan Yahaya, who is now Principal Assistant Director of Intelligence/Operations/Records of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department to the new Acting Dang Wangi police chief Supt Nuzulan Mohd Din, previously the district deputy chief.

Meanwhile, in the case of the “missing” caretaker at a child care centre, Nur Shafila Suaib, 20, Rusdi said the woman had contacted her family but had not yet returned home.

“I believe there was some misunderstanding between the woman and her family members, but her family confirmed that she (Nur Shafila) has contacted the family. My instruction was for them to meet face-to-face to make sure she is safe,” he said.

He said for now, the police were still investigating Nur Shafila’s whereabouts.

The case will be closed only after she is found, he added.