Yakin Medic plans IPO to support international expansion

From left to right: Mr. Alex Choo - Regulatory Compliance Counsel of MCI Capital, Mr. Jerry Chua - Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer of Evolve Capital Advisory, Ms. Cannis Chan - Chairman of MCI Capital, Ms. Chryseis Tan - Executive Director of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, YB Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing - Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture, Mr. Patrick Tan - Founder of Yakin Medic Sdn Bhd, Ms. Florence Yap - Managing Director of Yakin Medic Sdn Bhd, Mr. Damon Chan - Senior Advisor of MCI Capital at the Yakin Medic’s “Pre-IPO Launching” Ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: Yakin Medic Sdn Bhd, a leading Malaysian provider of active live stem cell therapies, is set to expand into new markets as part of its broader growth strategy. To support this expansion, the company plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Catalist Board, which is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025 or early 2026. The official signing ceremony for the Yakin Medic Pre-IPO Singapore Exchange Engagement Agreement was witnessed by YB Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Bhargav Sriganesh, First Secretary of the Singapore High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore. Besides that, YB Dato’ Mohammad Yusof Apdal, the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, extended his congratulations to the company on its upcoming IPO plan. The agreement was signed between Yakin Medic, represented by Mr Patrick Tan; Evolve Capital Advisory, represented by Mr Jerry Chua from Singapore; and MCI Capital, represented by Ms Cannis Chan, marking a key step in facilitating the group’s upcoming IPO exercise. The IPO is projected to raise approximately RM100 million, with RM70 million earmarked for repurposing and further developing an existing factory lot in Cyberjaya. The remaining funds will be used to support expansion into overseas markets, enhance research and development (R&D) efforts, and establish satellite laboratories.

Founder Patrick Tan stated that Yakin Medic is collaborating with Evolve Capital Advisory, a leading boutique investment banking firm in Singapore, as its sponsor and issue manager to manage the IPO listing process. Additionally, MCI Capital Sdn Bhd, a private equity firm managing RM250 million in assets, has been secured as Yakin Medic’s cornerstone investor utilising the ASIA IPO FUND. This dynamic capital fund catalyses growth and development across multiple sectors, particularly the capital market, with a fund size reaching up to RM250 million. A significant portion of this will go towards assisting Malaysia’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs), especially the pre-IPO of Yakin Medic, to grow their businesses and set them on a path toward IPO. “The proceeds from our IPO will primarily fund Yakin Medic’s expansion into live stem cell therapies, alongside other healthcare initiatives. This investment marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, fortifying our position to advance next-generation stem cell treatments globally. Our mission is to empower individuals to manage their health through accessible, seamless, and everyday medical services,” said Tan. He noted that the commissioning and developing of a new manufacturing facility in Cyberjaya would take approximately 1.5 years. “We aim to produce stem cells for 5,000 patients annually by 2027. This is a highly lucrative field for those equipped with the right technology. With one-third of Malaysia’s population affected by diabetes, our research suggests that administering four injections of 100 million stem cells over a year has shown potential in stabilising patients,” he said. Tan emphasised that regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies are revolutionising healthcare, offering groundbreaking solutions to some of the world’s most complex health challenges.