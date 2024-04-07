Chemical leak reported at Sepang Aircraft Engineering Southern Support Zone in KLIA

SEPANG: A suspected chemical leak was reported at the Sepang Aircraft Engineering’s Southern Support Zone located at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the department’s State Operations Centre had received a report regarding the chemical leak at the location at 11.23am through MERS 999.

“Six officers from the KLIA Fire and Rescue Department and a team from the Hazardous Materia Team (Hazmat) from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department were deployed to the location,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Senior Fire and Rescue Department Commander (PBK) II Muhammad Nur Khairi Samsumin said the Selangor JBPM were still in the process of identifying the cause of the leak.

Earlier, a video clip of the chemical leak incident which showed a group of people gathered at the location had gone viral on social media.