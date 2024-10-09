Chief Secretary asks JPA to issue circular on fostering joyful work environment

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has requested the Public Service Department (JPA) to issue a Public Service Development Circular (PKPA) on fostering a joyful work environment in the public sector, to serve as a guideline for all ministries and departments.

Speaking at the KSN Leadership Aspiration Programme today, Shamsul Azri emphasised the importance of job satisfaction, noting that a conducive and enjoyable work atmosphere is a key factor for outstanding job performance.

“Although this may seem straightforward, if not managed and followed up properly, it can negatively impact relationships with colleagues,“ he said.

This circular pertains to the fourth strategy under the key result area of organisational development, focusing on fostering a culture of enjoyment in the workplace as part of the Public Service Reform Agenda.

The other three strategies are rationalising and restructuring agencies, reviewing certain rules and privileges, and optimising resources.

Commenting on the strategy of optimising resources, Shamsul Azri elaborated that existing resources—such as human resources, finances, infrastructure, and more—must be utilised effectively to enhance competitiveness and achieve cost-efficient targets.

“In line with this, I request that the JPA conduct a staffing audit and the filling of critical positions. This is crucial in helping to optimise staffing resources and compensation, as well as saving costs for the government,“ he said.

Additionally, Shamsul Azri noted that he has instructed improvements to the Customer Service Guidelines published by the JPA, incorporating elements of online service and compliance.

He added that these guidelines will subsequently be included in the PKPA for implementation by other ministries and agencies.

These improvements stem from a complaint he received from a Japanese citizen concerning issues with the Immigration Department’s online appointment system and the unwelcoming service provided by its staff.

Shamsul Azri explained that it is also one of the strategies under organisational development, aimed at strengthening customer relationship management.

“Counter services need to be transformed to become more agile, professional, and friendly,“ he said.

Also present at the programme was Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.