Civil servant annual salary movement eligibility score increased to 75 % - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The government will improve aspects of performance appraisal, code of conduct and discipline management of civil servants in line with the revised Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which will come into effect on Dec 1.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said among the things that will be implemented is setting the eligibility criteria for Annual Salary Movement (PGT) to only applicable to officers who achieve a satisfactory level of performance and pass the disciplinary screening, with the PGT eligibility score being increased from 60 per cent to 75 per cent.

“This minimum score will also be used to determine low-performing officers who can be included in the Exit Policy - termination of service.

“The processing period for matters under the Exit Policy is also reduced from 36 months to only 18 months,” he said when addressing civil servants at the 19th edition of Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA) here today.

Anwar said the annual performance appraisal score for acting and promotion was also increased from 80 per cent to 85 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the government will also create new regulations under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 (P.U.(A)395) to address the issue of governance failures in public financial management and to introduce stricter disciplinary procedures for officers who are frequently absent from office without approval from their head of department.

He said a new annual performance appraisal system, MyPERFORMANCE, which focuses on five principles, namely fair, objective, transparent, relevant and separable; will be introduced to replace the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (LNPT).

At the same time, Anwar wants relevant ministries to realign human resources to departments or agencies in need.

“We must look at the need to ensure that those whose services go directly to the people such as doctors in hospitals and police officers on the ground could focus on their fundamental duties and not be burdened with administrative tasks.

“This is to avoid waste of expertise and manpower,” he said.

Anwar said the Public Service Department (PSD) is studying the feasibility of the competency-based policy to ensure the appointment of “the right person for the right post”.

In addition, he said the client’s charter at every ministry or department, which is no longer relevant needs to be revised and updated to be more practical and in line with current changes.

“Government regulations and circulars involving public transactions also need to be reviewed to avoid bureaucracy that can affect the smooth delivery of services,” he said.

In order to ensure a more sustainable financial management of the country, the Prime Minister said the government is studying a new method for permanent and contributory appointment of civil servants.

He said a detailed study was being carried out to determine the best strategies for the government and newly appointed public officials.

Apart from that, Anwar said the government will introduce the Administrative Efficiency Commitment framework as a mechanism for measuring the efficiency of government service delivery.

“It will allow the people to see for themselves the proof of the government’s success in implementing administrative reforms as a whole, covering aspects of operation, accountability and efficiency of civil servants,” he said.

In his speech, Anwar also expressed highest appreciation to former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali for his excellent service over the past five years since his first appointment to the post on Dec 31, 2019.

“I pray that he will continue to be successful in the new chapter of his life. Of course, his contribution to the country has not ended yet, just in a new form and no longer as a civil servant,” he added.