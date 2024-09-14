PETALING JAYA: A dramatic video of Mount Kinabalu, showing torrents of water cascading down its slopes following a heavy downpour, has captured widespread attention on social media.

Posted on the Sabah Info Facebook page, the video clip illustrates the severe weather conditions that led to an urgent evacuation order for climbers on Southeast Asia’s tallest peak.

ALSO READ: Landslide on Mount Kinabalu triggers concern, no casualties reported

According to the video’s caption, climbers were instructed to descend immediately after heavy rains, strong winds, and hazardous water currents rendered the path to the peak impassable.

At 8.43am on September 13, the route to the summit was closed due to worsening weather, including thick fog and rapidly flowing water at Sayat-Sayat.

Despite the challenging conditions, all climbers who successfully navigated the treacherous path were directed to return to base camp at Panalaban. They were safely escorted by three Sabah Wildlife Parks Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel.

The footage has prompted a range of reactions from netizens, with many expressing concern and advice.

One user called Yen Kerrin suggested caution, stating, “Cut down on outdoor or adventurous activities during the rainy season, which typically runs from September to January.

“During this time, incidents like landslides, sinkholes, water surges, high waves, and flash floods are common. Whether it’s climbing, kayaking, or any other adventurous events, let’s look out for each other.

“Sabah has seen many news reports about natural disasters lately. Since these events are hard to predict, the best we can do is to reduce outdoor activities to avoid such disasters. May everything go smoothly for everyone,” the same user said in his comment.

“It’s good that they closed the path temporarily because it’s dangerous and slippery. I’ve experienced such flooding at the same place before, and the path becomes extremely slippery because the floodwaters from the mountain are so strong that you can’t even see where to step. Hopefully, the ropes will serve as a guide for safety,” Hat NotFor Sale wrote.

The video has already garnered nearly 15,000 likes, 800 comments, and 4,000 shares.