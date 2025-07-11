Malaysian confirmed dead in Bali Strait ferry tragedy

JAKARTA: A Malaysian national has been confirmed dead in the Bali Strait ferry tragedy that occurred on July 2. The victim, identified as Fauzey Awang, 55, was found off Perancak Beach, Bali, according to Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS).

Eko Suyatno, Deputy of Operations and Preparedness at BASARNAS, stated that Fauzey’s body was recovered along with two Indonesian nationals. The remains were taken to Blambangan Hospital in Banyuwangi, East Java, for identification by the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) Unit.

“The SAR operation is still ongoing to locate those who remain missing,“ Eko said. Out of the 65 passengers aboard the ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, 45 have been accounted for—30 survivors and 15 confirmed dead.

Reports indicate Fauzey was traveling in a tourist van on the ferry, returning to Malaysia via I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali after departing from Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi.

The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta confirmed it is in contact with Fauzey’s family and will provide consular assistance. The family is expected to travel to Banyuwangi on Friday. - Bernama