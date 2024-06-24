Landslide on Mount Kinabalu triggers concern, no casualties reported

PETALING JAYA: A landslide occurred at the foot of Mount Kinabalu in Mesilau, Kundasang this morning.

The incident was believed to have happened at 1.20am yesterday (June 23) and it was only noticed by the public this morning, according to Berita Harian.

The incident caused the water in the Mesilau River, which flows into the Liwagu River in Ranau, to become muddy.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Ridwan Mohd Taib, said they received information from a video recording that went viral on social media this morning.

Following that, he said, a team of firefighters was dispatched to the location to conduct monitoring.

“Immediate monitoring was carried out near the landslide to ensure the safety of the community in the surrounding area.

“Monitoring was also conducted together with members of the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM),“ he was quoted as saying.

He added that the landslide incident did not involve any property damage and that they are still conducting inspections near the landslide location.

Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim said that no human casualties were reported, according to Daily Express.

