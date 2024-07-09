Collecting antiques therapeutic pastime for singer Siti FAIRUS

KUALA LUMPUR: For ‘80s-era singer Datuk Siti Fairus, collecting antique items is not just about preserving heirlooms but also a form of self-therapy.

She says her hobby, which she embarked on more than 30 years ago, brings her peace of mind and also enables her to manage the stresses of daily life.

“I find the activity of cleaning and polishing antique items steeped in history, with the help of my husband (Syed Mohamed Syed Ismail, 73), very therapeutic,” said the 60-year-old singer, whose real name is Siti Fairus Sheikh Mohamad, known for hit songs like ‘Bila Rindu Ku Sebut Namamu’.

Her collection comprises antiques purchased by her as well as given to her by her friends.

“It’s also my intention to preserve the legacy of these old items (in my possession) and ensure my grandchildren and future generations know their origins,” she said when met at her home at Sri Aman People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Taman Sri Aman, Jinjang, Kepong here recently.

Her collection includes millstones, kuih bahulu moulds, special containers for bridal gifts, traditional jars made with a special type of clay, congkak (a traditional Malay game) boards, wooden foot-pedal sewing machines, bowls and wooden ladles.

Siti Fairus said some of the antiques she owns are worth hundreds to thousands of ringgit, adding that she will not sell them even if offered a high price.

“When I pass away, it’s up to my grandchildren whether they want to keep or sell the items,” she added.

During her career as a singer, Siti Fairus released two full albums ‘Bila Rindu Ku Sebut Namamu’ (1987) and ‘Wajah Cinta’ (1985), as well as two singles ‘Penantian Belum Berakhir’(1988) and ‘Bila Rindu’ (2017).

Her hit songs include ‘Sebutan Tak Bermakna’, ‘Usah Bertanya Lagi’ and ‘Wajah Cinta’.