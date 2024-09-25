Company director charged with misappropriating Penjana Kerjaya funds

BUTTERWORTH: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of misappropriating RM32,000 in Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 funds in 2021 and 2022.

On the first charge, Koay Chin Eng, 63, was accused of fraudulently misusing RM21,500 from the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 funds belonging to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) on Sept 2, 2021, at the RHB Bank Berhad branch in Sg Bakap.

For the second charge, he was accused of fraudulently misusing RM10,500 from the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 funds on Feb 24, 2022, at the same bank.

He was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum penalty of five years in prison, caning, and fines upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee appeared for the prosecution, while Koay was represented by lawyers Datuk Seri Ramli Yusuff and Datuk Dzaamoddin Salleh.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah granted bail of RM15,000 with one surety for each charge and ordered him to surrender his passport as well as report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

The next case mention was set for Nov 8.