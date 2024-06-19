Computing & Meta-Technology faculty to focus on cultivating AI expertise - UPSI vc

IPOH: With a strategic focus on cultivating expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) established the Faculty of Computing and Meta-Technology in January 2023.

UPSI vice-chancellor, Prof. Datuk Dr. Md Amin Md Taff, said the faculty offers various AI programmes, comprising a Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering, a research-intensive Master’s Degree in AI, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) specialising in AI.

He said the faculty’s AI task force oversees research and innovation in AI education and the faculty currently offers specialised courses such as Data Science in Education, available as an elective for Master’s students with 20 students enrolled and the Cyber Awareness and Security course, which commenced in February with 350 students.

“UPSI plans to introduce a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (Internet of Things) for 50 students in 2025, in addition to a Dual Degree Programme offering a PhD in AI in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University (CMET), UK, which will commence in October this year,” he said.

Md Amin added that the AI faculty comprises experts specialising in fields such as machine learning, optimisation, data analytics, visualisation, IoT and robotics.

The faculty also hosts special interest groups (SIGs) focused on research and innovations related to AI in education, including AI in Education, Data Intelligence and Knowledge Management (DILIGENT), EduGreen@UPSI (Centre of Embedded Education Green Technology), RACS (Robotics and Cyber-Physical System), Reality Xscape (Metaverse research and innovation) and Mindgames Think Tank (AI in gaming).

He said the faculty, under the Strategic Business Unit, has successfully conducted paid courses open to the public interested in AI topics until June this year.

“Among the courses conducted are Gen-AI Maestro, Business Model Canvas with AI Integration, Canva Website Sales Pages with AI, Zero Cost Digital Marketing with AI Integration, Google Website Sales Pages with AI, Systematic Literature Review with AI and Mendeley, Revolutionising Copywriting with AI and Google and SEO Marketing with AI.

“These courses have benefited more than 2,000 participants nationwide,“ he said.