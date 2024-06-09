Concrete barrier dislodged by lorry crushes car parked beneath DUKE highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry crashed into and dislodged a concrete barrier along the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), causing it to fall onto a car parked beneath the highway today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the accident is believed to have occurred around 1.40 pm.

“The truck driver, a local man in his 40s, is believed to have lost control and crashed into the barrier. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the car was unoccupied,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamzuri added that the investigation is being conducted under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey at the scene found that the debris from the highway barrier had crushed the right side of the Perodua Kenari car, which was parked near the Sekolah Rendah Agama Ibnu Hajar Al Asqalani, Taman Dato’ Senu.

A security guard at the school, Nor Azley, 52, said he heard a loud crash and saw the barrier had already fallen onto the car parked in front of the school’s entrance.

“Fearing more debris might fall, I closed off the area as a safety measure while waiting for the police to arrive,“ he said.

The car owner, Khairuddin Osman, 58, said he only found out about the incident after returning from Friday prayers around 2 pm when he saw a crowd gathered near his car, about 50 metres from his house.