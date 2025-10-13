Drug abuse and youth housing among Dewan Rakyat Monday focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Drug abuse contributing to increased criminal activities will be a key discussion topic at Monday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Datuk Jonathan Yasin will question the Home Minister about measures to curb drug abuse and trafficking nationwide.

Khairil Nizam Khirudin will seek clarification from the Transport Minister regarding frequent aerotrain breakdowns at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Wong Chen will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister about plans to increase rural shelters and upgrade existing facilities.

Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan will question the Housing Minister about initiatives helping youth own affordable urban homes through accessible financing.

The session will then proceed with the first day of debate on the Supply Bill 2026 following its tabling last Friday.

Policy-level debate on Budget 2026 will continue for eight days until October 28 according to the parliamentary calendar.

Committee-level debate is scheduled for fourteen days from November 5 to November 27.

Budget 2026 allocates RM419.2 billion with RM338.2 billion for operating expenditure and RM81 billion for development expenditure.

The budget represents the fourth MADANI Budget series and the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan 2026-2030.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue for thirty-five days until December 4. – Bernama