Conference of Rulers wants Billl 355 to be carefully drafted - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Conference of Rulers wanted amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Bill 355) to be made carefully.

Speaking at the opening of the Convention to Dignify Malaysia’s Syariah Law and Judiciary today, Anwar said he had met the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah as Chairman of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), last week regarding Bill 355.

“So far I have not seen any objections or problems either (from) the chief justice who has approved this effort and the Conference of Rulers who has been given an initial briefing.

“The Conference of Rulers gave its consent, but it asked for the bill to be examined, so that it is not seen as hasty or manifesting weaknesses in its implementation,“ he said here.

He said the government will present the results of the negotiations on Bill 355 to MKI next month.

“But of course it cannot be finalised yet because my discussions with the Sultan of Perak should be taken to the international level, before being referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers and then to the Conference of Rulers, because of issues of Islam, customs and citizenship, certain matters must be approved by the Conference of Rulers,“ he said.

He said amendments to Bill 355 should be made carefully and take into account the views of all parties, whether the Syariah Court or the Civil Court, including international legal experts.

Anwar said that the cautious approach was taken not as an excuse to delay or underestimate past efforts but there are several major weaknesses in the provisions which should not only be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers but should also to international experts.

“So that when we introduce this, it is the best example of the implementation of a document, an effort to dignify Islamic law in this context, then it can be used as a guide, harmonising the position and strength of the syariah court and the civil court,“ he said.

In this regard, Anwar said he had instructed the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and the Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) to coordinate the matter, and seek the views of international Islamic legal experts.

“I have also instructed, discussed with many who have expertise and skills regardless of which ijtihad, we negotiate so that there is a process (engagement) and I have asked the committee to consult all views, agreeing or disagreeing with the proposal amendments before being brought (to MKI).

“So if you want to make an amendment, make it a truly comprehensive amendment, so that our seriousness in implementing (Bill 355) is not disputed while covering all possible areas,“ he said.

Anwar said besides meeting Sultan Nazrin as MKI Chairman last week regarding Bill 355, he also met with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (former MKI Chairman) earlier regarding the amendment.

“Both (Sultan Nazrin and Sultan Sharafuddin) agree with the initial framework presented by the expert committee and presented by Mohd Na’im, but we want it to be thoroughly researched.

“I thank Mohd Na’im for speeding up this process and Tuanku Sultan Nazrin expressed his willingness to discuss in the meeting at the end of August,“ he said.

Bill 355 aims to increase the limited jurisdiction of the Syariah Court, which is a fine of RM5,000 or three years in prison or/and six lashes to a jurisdiction more in accordance with the Syariah law, except for the death penalty.