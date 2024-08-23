PETALING JAYA: Puteri Umno leader Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi called on members of the party’s wing to persist in their efforts to secure the release of former Umno president and prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak from prison.

Nurul Amal noted the importance of continued prayer and support for Najib’s release.

“Let us never give up on praying for Allah SWT’s help in securing the release of former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak,“ she was quoted as saying, as reported by MalaysiaKini.

The Puteri Umno leader also extended a message of solidarity to Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, assuring her of the wing’s unwavering support.

“To Yana (Nooryana Najwa), remember, Puteri Umno is always with you,“ she added.

In her speech during at the 2024 Puteri Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Center (WTC) on August 22, Nurul Amal stressed the importance of loyalty and commitment to the party and urged members to align their actions with Umno’s core values.

“I am summarising the speeches of our friends at this gathering to remain loyal and committed to the party. This is our home, and it will remain so.

“We will continue to care for it, always,” she added.

The leader congratulated Puteri Umno members for their continued presence and for maintaining the connection between the party’s generations.

She also highlighted three main focuses mentioned in the policy speech - Religion, Education, and Economy - as part of Puteri Umno’s strategy to regain the support of young people.

“Move forward. Remember, we are a nation of religion, people, and country. We must work together to win back the support of young people to Umno. This is Puteri Umno’s commitment,“ Nurul Amal said, adding that the wing is dedicated to the party’s cause and its former leader.