Contractor held for purchasing diesel using 15 containers without permit

TUMPAT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch arrested a contractor at a petrol station in Wakaf Aik, Tawang in Bachok, last night for purchasing diesel using 15 blue plastic containers without a permit.

State KPDN director Azman Ismail said the 29-year-old man was arrested at 9 last night by a KPDN team conducting surveillance at the station.

He said the man made the purchase of diesel a few hours after the government’s announcement regarding the implementation of diesel prices without subsidy at the rate of RM3.35 a litre.

“KPDN found that the contractor came to the petrol station using a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive vehicle,” he told reporters after monitoring petrol stations in Pasir Pekan, here, at midnight last night.

Azman said the KPDN also seized 15 containers brought by the man. Six of them had been filled with diesel with each barrel containing 25 litres of diesel.

The investigation found that the purpose of the diesel purchase was for agricultural activities while the case was being investigated in accordance with the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Meanwhile, the KPDN also confiscated documents from the station for imposing conditional diesel purchase of a maximum of RM100 for each vehicle by using an insufficient supply of diesel as an excuse.