Contracts will be revoked if work does not start within a month - Abang Johari

MUKAH: Sarawak government contracts awarded to contractors will be revoked if they fail to commence work within a month of being awarded projects, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is the best solution to address the issue of contractors failing to complete projects within the stipulated time, which negatively impacts the people of Sarawak.

“The (Sarawak) government has decided that once a project is awarded to a contractor, they must start it immediately. If they cannot commence within one month, we will revoke the contract,” he said.

He was asked about this matter after chairing the State Development Coordination Committee Meeting (SDCCM) Bil 2/2024 here today.

He explained that issues with problematic projects arise when contractors lack the financial strength to execute the projects and are often found bidding at extremely low prices merely to win the tender.

Three contracts that have been revoked are traffic light installation on Jalan Samarahan, the construction of the Marudi Bridge, and the construction of the Rambungan Bridge.

Abang Johari added that the state government will also monitor contractors who use multiple company names to win project tenders.

“There are contractors who use many companies but do not have the ‘muscle’ to implement the projects. So, we will keep an eye on these matters,” he asserted.

He emphasised that the government must take firm action to prevent the public from suffering the adverse effects of project failures by contractors.

He said that he has been informed by his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, that this policy has already started showing positive effects.