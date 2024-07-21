Cops detain local man, seize pistol and 18 bullets

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a local man and seized a Steyr GB Austrian pistol with 18 bullets at his home in Sungai Buaya, Hulu Selangor on Thursday (July 18).

Hulu Selangor district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus in a statement today said the man’s wife lodged a report on the same day following a disagreement. She also mentioned that her husband possessed a pistol.

“Upon inspecting the home of the 47-year-old suspect, police also found a black magazine for bullets,” he said.

According to Mohd Asri, the suspect, who has no prior criminal records, tested negative for drugs.

“The suspect is now remanded for seven days until July 26 for further investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971,” he added.