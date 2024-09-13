Cops nab three teens linked to syndicate sourcing mule accounts for fraud

BALIK PULAU: Police have detained three teenagers, including a 16-year-old girl, suspected of being members of a syndicate responsible for sourcing mule bank accounts used in online fraudulent activities.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said that the girl and two 19-year-old boys were detained yesterday in Bayan Lepas.

“Acting on a tip-off and following intelligence gathering, the police raided a premises and detained three individuals suspected of being part of a syndicate involved in sourcing mule bank accounts for fraudulent activities.

“We also seized 11 mobile phones, two sim cards and a bank card,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case, he said police arrested a 58-year-old man in Kuala Sungai Pinang yesterday to assist in an investigation involving assault and criminal threats against two individuals.

Kamarul Rizal said that according to a police report filed by the victim, he and his mother were at their house when the suspect approached and threatened his mother.

“The suspect then slapped and punched the victim, injuring his left chest, right hand, and lip, but the mother was not harmed,” he said.

Checks revealed that the suspect had three prior criminal records and has been remanded to assist in the investigation under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code.