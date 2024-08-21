Cops reviewing investigation papers on Teoh Beng Hock’s case - Mohd Shuhaily

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is reviewing the investigation papers on Teoh Beng Hock’s case while seeking views and advice from the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

“The police have received the investigation papers for this case from the Attorney General’s Chambers and we are currently reviewing and gathering further information. As everyone is aware the case has been investigated in terms of its criminal context and the Special Investigation Team’s report,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Behavioural Science Course at Maktab PDRM Cheras, here today.

On Aug 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said that the government has agreed for the police to reopen the investigation, assuring a transparent and fair probe without any interference from other parties while also considering the views of the Court of Appeal regarding the case delivered on Sept 5, 2014.

Teoh, who was the special officer to the then Selangor state executive council member Ean Yong Hian Wah, was found dead on July 16, 2009, on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam, Selangor, after providing his statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor.

Commenting on the case involving a foreign criminal who was killed in a shoot-out in Subang Jaya, near here yesterday, Mohd Shuhaily said investigations revealed that the suspect entered the country in 2017, adding that police are investigating if the suspect had a job to sustain his livelihood here.

Police confirmed that the suspect was a member of an armed robbery gang from an African country. The gang is believed to have been active since 2018, allegedly involved in 45 cases resulting in losses estimated at RM8 million.

On another development, Mohd Shuhaily said the investigation into the death of singer Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar, 23, found drowned in Sungai Klang after reportedly going for a run at the Sultan Suleiman Stadium in Klang last week, remains consistent with his cause of death, classified as sudden death.

However, he said police were continuing the investigation by visiting and examining the crime scene to determine any criminal elements that might be captured by surveillance and dashboard cameras or to look for witnesses.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said most murders in the country involve suspects known to the victims, such as family members, friends, or business associates, adding that random murder cases in Malaysia are relatively low compared to other countries.

On the course that PDRM co-hosted with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he said 19 senior police officers and five psychologists participated in the three-day course, which kicked off on Monday.

He said PDRM, in collaboration with the FBI, has established a Behavioural Science Unit (BSU) within the CID aimed at conducting more effective, focused, and accurate investigations.

“This unit will be led by an officer from the D11 division (Sexual, Women and Child Investigation), assisted by those from D6 (Technical Assistance), D7 (Anti-Vice, Secret Societies, and Gambling) and D9 (Special Investigation),” he added.