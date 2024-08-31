Forecast of thunderstorm in Northern Pensinsula from Sept 2 to 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to occur for an extended period in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and northern Perak from Sept 2 to 7.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, stated that the forecast is based on weather model analyses, which indicate that wind convergence is expected to occur in the northern part of the peninsula during the period.

“Meanwhile, in other states, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds are also expected throughout this week,“ it said.

The public is advised to regularly refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media channels and to download the myCuaca app for the latest and accurate information.