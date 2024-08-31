National Day parade: Proton unveils first electric vehicle eMAS 7

PUTRAJAYA: Proton unveiled its first electric vehicle, the eMas 7, as part of the National Day parade, alongside its other models, reflecting the national carmaker’s evolution over its 41-year history.

Mahmood Razak Bahman, chief executive officer of Puspakom Sdn Bhd, representing the Proton contingent, described eMas 7 as a significant milestone for the national carmaker.

“This is the first public appearance of eMas 7 which is the first electric vehicle by Proton that is going to come out by the end of the year,” he told Bernama on the sideline of the 2024 National Day parade.

“We showcased every model, from the Proton Saga, launched in 1985, to the Wira, Putra, Tiara, Savvy, and the X Series, including models that have yet to be launched,” added Mahmood, who previously served as DRB-Hicom Bhd’s Head of Group Strategic Communications.

Based on the Global Modular Architecture (GMA), the eMas 7 is set to feature a 12-in-1 motor with a claimed 90.04 per cent efficiency and a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery utilising Aegis ‘short blade’ battery cells. It will also utilise a Flyme Auto infotainment system powered by a 7 nm chip.

He also said that DRB-Hicom’\’s participation is particularly noteworthy due to the introduction of the new model, emphasising that Proton’s presence in the parade is a significant milestone in Malaysia’s industrialisation journey.

“We have successfully produced our own vehicle, and Proton has played a major role in our history,” he said, adding that he was thrilled to participate in the parade and drive his own Proton Putra.

“I am thrilled because, as a child, I always watched the National Day parade and dreamed of being part of it. However, I never had the chance as a student,” he said.

“Now, as a part of the corporate world, I am finally able to participate in such a parade and showcase my own vehicle,” he added.