Cops to establish motive of child abduction case soon - Johor police chief

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating the motive behind the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl, including the possibility that the male suspect, who has been rearrested, is a paedophile.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the investigation followed the discovery of various sex toys, adult pornography and child pornographic material at the suspect’s home in Kulai.

“Our focus is on these findings, and we hope to determine the motive soon,“ he said at a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Kumar said that the suspect is also believed to have acted alone in the kidnapping of the child.

When asked if the child would undergo further health checks, he said there was no need to do so, as previous medical examinations have confirmed that the victim did not suffer any injuries.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for six days starting yesterday, with the case being investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code.

The suspect’s initial 13-day remand ended on Aug 4, after which he was released on police bail. He was rearrested following the discovery of this new evidence.

Police apprehended the suspect at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, on July 23 and rescued the child who went missing in the Eco Galleria area of Iskandar Puteri on July 20.