PETALING JAYA: An Indonesian man was found dead around 300 metres from the Serdang KTM station on Tuesday (Aug 27).

The police were alerted of the discovery by the public at 11.45am, Harian Metro reported.

Serdang district police chief ACP A A Anbalagan said the police found the corpse in a “blackened” state, as quoted, after getting burnt at the bushes near the u-turn tunnel close to the train station.

The man’s personal items and documents were found at the scene and it was reported that the Indonesian national’s name is Udikalifan, 43.

Anbalagan also confirmed that further investigations will be carried out to determine the motive of the incident and whether it involves criminal elements.

The victim was sent to Serdang Hospital for further examination to determine the actual cause of death.