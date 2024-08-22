Corruption: Online gambling syndicate ringleader fined RM6,600

TAWAU: The ringleader of an online gambling and numbers forecasting syndicate, known as the Sabah97 Group, was fined RM6,600 by the Sessions Court here today on four charges of failing to report corrupt activities intended to protect the illegal gambling syndicate, three years ago.

Judge Jason Juga also ordered Tai Nyuk Kong, 45, to serve nine months in prison if he defaulted on the fine. Tai paid the fine.

The accused was charged with failing to report to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers or the police regarding bribes totalling RM1,100 paid to several police officers through his employees in exchange for not interfering with illegal gambling ticket sales.

He committed the offences between April 19 and June 2, 2021, at several banks, including Maybank branches in Tawau and Lahad Datu, as well as Bank Simpanan Nasional Tawau.

The charges were framed under Section 25(3) of the MACC Act 2009, punishable under Section 25(4) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or up to two years in prison, or both, if convicted.

According to the case facts, Tai had instructed his employees to pay bribes ranging from RM200 to RM500 to police officers to avoid action against the syndicate he operated around Tawau.

The prosecution was led by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Izzati Sapifee, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.