WHO would have thought a properly parked car could still end up wrecked?

A recent video shared by @soullynt on Threads, showed a red Perodua Myvi—parked in a corner lot opposite a ramp—being hit by a runaway Proton Waja.

The incident, captured on CCTV and dated 27 June, showed the silver Waja rolling towards the parked vehicle and crashing into it.

The Waja was reportedly being manually pushed by an elderly man, believed to be the owner.

It is understood that the man’s car had a dead battery, and he didn’t have money to get a new one. So he tried to start the car by pushing it.

It didn’t go to plan.

A follow-up clip then showed a severely damaged Myvi. The front bumper and left headlight were shattered, while the rear brake lights, windscreen and boot were also badly crushed.

The Myvi’s owner, devastated by the ordeal, shared that the car had been purchased after years of hard work, with thousands of ringgit invested into modifications.

The emotional toll was evident as the owner expressed being too traumatised to return to the site.

To make matters worse, the repairs had to be paid by the Myvi owner’s own insurance, as the elderly man reportedly has no coverage.

Netizens reacted strongly to the incident. Many sympathised with the Myvi owner while questioning why the elderly man didn’t seek assistance.

“If he had just asked someone for a jumpstart, I guarantee you 100% any stranger would have helped.

“There’s no way he could have manoeuvred that car alone, especially with ramps involved,” wrote @chenng667.

Others expressed unease over the freak accident. Some people in the comment section summed it up perfectly: “New fear unlocked.”