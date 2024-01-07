Corruption: Policeman ordered to enter defence

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today ordered a police Sergeant to enter his defence on a charge of receiving a bribe of RM5,000 five years ago to help release two suspects for alleged possession of ketum.

Judge Dazuki Ali made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie against Mohd Ameruddin Yusoof, 32, at the end of the prosecution case.

The court set Oct 27 and 30 for the defence trial.

Mohd Ameruddin was charged with soliciting the bribe from a man as an inducement to release two men who were caught for allegedly possessing ketum.

The offence was allegedly committed at 1 pm on April 1, 2019, in Kampung Lembah Semerak, Pasir Puteh.

He was also charged with obtaining the bribe from the man for the same purpose at 6.50 pm on April 1, 2021, in Bandar Baru Pasir Puteh.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Nurul Haziqah Tuan Yacob, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), while lawyer Datuk Shukri Mohamed represented the accused.