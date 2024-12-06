Counterfeit jerseys worth RM450,000 seized ahead of UEFA Euro 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Kuala Lumpur branch, raided four business premises in Petaling Street on Monday (June 10), and seized counterfeit jerseys of various brands, worth over RM400,000.

Kuala Lumpur KPDN director Ariffin Samsudin said the raid was conducted following two weeks of intelligence work, by his team and trademark owners, against the premises involved in selling jerseys of football teams, set to compete in the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament.

He said the raid, on two stalls and two storage facilities, which had been operating for a year, uncovered a total of 6,230 counterfeit jerseys of various brands, estimated to be worth RM450,000.

“Investigation found that these jerseys were sourced from abroad, and were intended to be sold at RM140 each to customers at Petaling Street, given the anticipated increase in demand for football team jerseys in conjunction with the UEFA Euro tournament,” he said at a press conference here today.

He added that his team also seized three machines used for printing numbers and logos on the jerseys, worth a total of RM15,000.

According to Ariffin, the raided premises were also found to be taking bulk orders from traders outside the Klang Valley. Efforts to track down the owners of these premises, who were not at the premises during the raid, are underway, in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

He said the case is being investigated under the Trademarks Act 2019 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He added that Kuala Lumpur KPDN has recorded 55 cases this year under the Trademarks Act 2019, the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, and the Copyright Act 1987, with the value of seizures amounting to RM1.6 million, involving the confiscation of 32,700 units of goods.

“During the same period, KPDN also detained seven individuals related to intellectual property offences,“ he said.

He said KPDN welcomes ongoing cooperation from registered trademark owners to combat the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods.

“Consumers are also advised not to support the sale of counterfeit jerseys, and KPDN will not tolerate any parties violating the law,” he added.