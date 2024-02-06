Couple die, children injured in Gua Musang accident, say police

GUA MUSANG: A soldier and his wife died, and their two children were injured in an accident at kilometre 43 of Jalan Gua Musang - Lojing today.

The victims were identified as Ridwan Effendy Yusof, 43, and Suhana Khairudin, 37.

Gua Musang District police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed that the accident occurred at 9.35 am today.

He said initial investigations found that the car driven by Ridwan Effendy was traveling from Ipoh towards Gua Musang.

“It is believed that Ridwan Effendy lost control of the car, which then veered off to the left side of the road, and crashed into a roadside drainage wall.

“The impact of the crash caused the couple to be thrown from their vehicle. They died at the scene,“ he said.

Sik added that their children were taken to Gua Musang Hospital for treatment, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

He appealed to members of the public with any information about the accident to contact the Traffic Investigation & Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang District police headquarters at 09-9121222 or the investigating officer, Insp Aida, at 012-4027283.