Court allows Muhyiddin’s application for passport to attend granddaughter’s graduation in London

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today allowed an application by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the temporary release of his passport to enable him to travel to London for his granddaughter’s graduation ceremony.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed the application by the former Deputy Prime Minister after Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Asma Ahmad did not object to it.

“The passport will be handed over to the accused (Muhyiddin) today and it has to be returned to the court on Aug 20,“ said Rozina.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran, representing Muhyiddin, told the court that his client will leave for London on July 19 and is expected to return to Malaysia on Aug 15.

Asked by Rozina why he wanted to have the passport early, the lawyer said his client needed to get clearance from the Immigration Department before leaving.

Based on the supporting affidavit, Muhyiddin said he and his wife will attend the graduation ceremony of their first grandchild, which is on July 23 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

“I want to attend my grandchild’s graduation ceremony because it is a once-in-a-lifetime event...She has also expressed her hope for me and my wife to attend the graduation ceremony to share her success,” he said.

During the proceeding, Rozina also fixed Aug 30 to hear Muhyiddin’s application to postpone the hearing of his case involving using his position to obtain a bribe of RM232.5 million for Parti Bersatu pending decision of his appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Muhyiddin, 77, was charged with using his position as the then Prime Minister and Bersatu president to obtain bribes amounting to RM232.5 million from three companies, namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd, and also from one Datuk Azman Yusoff, for the party.

He was charged with committing the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, Federal Government Administration Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

Muhyiddin was also charged with two counts of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, here, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021, and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

He was also charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13 last year with receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5 million, and the case had been transferred to the Sessions Court here for a joint trial.