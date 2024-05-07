Court dismisses representation by MACC officer, Datuk Roy

KUALA LUMPUR: Trial will proceed against a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer and a businessman, known as ‘Datuk Roy’, as they failed to get the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) to review their charges of soliciting and receiving bribes amounting to RM640,000 as an inducement to ensure former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s son was not remanded by the graft-busting body.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan told Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin here today that the AGC dismissed the representation filed by Mohd Rasyidi Mohd Said, 44, and Datuk Roy, on July 1 yesterday.

The judge then maintained the trial dates that had been set, which were Aug 8 and 9.

At the proceeding today, which was set for mention, Mohd Rasyidi and Datuk Roy, whose real name is Mohd Hussein Mohd Nasir, 55, were represented by lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein.

They were jointly charged with corruptly asking bribes amounting to RM400,000 from Siti Dalena Berhan, 47, as an inducement not to remand Datuk Fakhri Yassin Mahiaddin during MACC’s investigation.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in Bangsar, here, between 9 pm and 11 pm on March 5 last year.

The two accused are also charged with accepting bribes amounting to RM240,000 from Syed Farid Syed Al Attas, 41, as an inducement for MACC not to remand the same person during the investigation.

That offence was allegedly committed at a fast food outlet in Desa Sri Hartamas here between 2 pm and 4 pm on March 6 last year.

They were charged under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, which carries up to 20 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Mohd Hussien was also charged with soliciting bribes of RM2 million from Siti Dalena and Syed Farid.

The bribe allegedly sought was an inducement to change the corruption charges against Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad to a lighter one, change his statement to one given as a witness and lower his bail amount.

The offence, under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009, was allegedly committed at a premises in Kampung Melayu Kepong, here in February last year.