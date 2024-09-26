Crackdown against corruption remains govt’s priority

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The crackdown against corruption remained the government’s priority to ensure the country achieve better efficiency and transparency as well as to ease doing business.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the stability provided from holding two-thirds majority in the Parliament has enable the government to ensure Malaysia have better governance thus clearing the country’s image which is sometimes associated with high-level corruption and poor governance.

“It is precisely the reason, why the crackdown against corruption is clearly a priority set by this government and we must remain steadfast to make sure this continues.

“Through effective measures of good governance to lead the country out of corruption, we will achieve better efficiency and transparency and ease doing business,” he said.

Anwar said this in his keynote address at Invest Malaysia Iskandar 2024 here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar has called for greater involvement from the private sector to further enhance talent development in Malaysia.

“The involvement of the private sector in education, in TVET(Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and technical training in AI (artificial intelligence) would be far more efficient than having to run as a normal educational programme,” he said.

He said the issue regarding talents was brought up to him by multinational companies (MNC) operating in Malaysia that felt the lack of local talents involved those at the highest level of these companies.

“Most of them (MNC) express their concern that whilst they are proud of the fact that we (Malaysia) have disciplined, qualified workforce but we lack that at the highest level.

“The highest level must be given to the young and (the young must) be given the opportunity to be trained now and that has to be done together with the private sector, particularly training people through our government institutions for its requirement.

“And this example is an indication how the collaborative efforts of government institutions and the private sector fulfill the requirements of the future,” he said.

Invest Malaysia Iskandar is the fifth edition in the Invest Malaysia series for this year, following previous editions in Melbourne (March), China (virtual, April), Singapore (August) and Hong Kong (September).

The conference, by invitation, draws over 500 delegates, including foreign fixed income, equity and private equity investors.