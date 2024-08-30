Da’i Syed fails to stay execution of sentence, sent to Kajang Prison

SHAH ALAM: Celebrity preacher Da’i Syed, whose real name is Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohd Shaiful, was sent to Kajang Prison today to begin his 10-year prison sentence after the court dismissed his bid to stay the execution of the punishment.

Sessions Court Judge Norazlin Othman dismissed the applications there were no special circumstances that would warrant the stay.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin told the court that there was no special consideration to stay the execution of the sentence, given the proven criminal offence.

However, lawyer Syed Amirul Syed Edros, representing Syed Shah Iqmal, contended that if the stay was granted, it would not prejudice any party, as a new bail would be set with stricter conditions to ensure the accused would not flee.

Syed Shah Iqmal was sentenced by the Sessions Court here today to 10 years imprisonment and three strokes of the cane after he was found guilty of raping a 23-year-old woman in a room at a condominium in I-City, Section 7 here, at about 1.35 am on Sept 11, 2019.

On April 10 last year, the Shah Alam Sessions Court acquitted and discharged Syed Shah Iqmal of the rape charge after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him at the end of the prosecution’s case.

However, on March 7 this year, the Shah Alam High Court overturned the Sessions Court’s decision after allowing the prosecution’s appeal and ordered the accused to defend himself against the charge.

During the proceedings today, Syed Shah Iqmal, wearing a suit, was seen crying in the dock.

After the court handed down the sentence, Syed Shah Iqmal’s wife, Nurulhana Ismail, 38, went to comfort and hug her husband, who was in tears.

Family members also brought the couple’s 16-day-old baby girl to meet Syed Shah Iqmal before he was taken to Kajang Prison.