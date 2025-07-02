Malaysia athletics ends Robert Ballard’s contract due to funding issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Athletics (MA) has announced that it will not extend the contract of technical director Robert Ballard, which expires on July 31. The decision comes as the national athletics body faces financial constraints, with insufficient government funding and private sponsorship.

In a statement today, MA acknowledged Ballard’s contributions since his return in 2023. “Ballard has been instrumental in enhancing the performance and development of national athletes over the past two years. MA expresses its gratitude for his dedication and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

Ballard, 60, first served as technical director in February 2014 under a two-year contract but left the association early on December 8, 2015. He rejoined MA in August 2023 on another two-year term.