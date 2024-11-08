DAP lodges police report against two people for accusing party of being ‘kafir harbi’

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP committee members today made a police report against two individuals who accused the party of being ‘kafir harbi’ (non-believers opposed to Islam) at the PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah programme in the Nenggiri by-election recently.

DAP Wanita vice-chief Young Syefura Othman described the statements of the two individuals as hate speech and dangerous as well as threats to public safety.

“We want strict action to be taken against the two individuals involved for having committed an offence under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 505 of the Penal Code,“ she said when met by reporters after making a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here today.

Earlier, Young Syefura who is also the Bentong member of parliament (MP), together with DAP committee member and Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan as well as Johor DAP deputy chairman Sheikh Umar Ali arrived at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 1.10 pm and finished making the report about 40 minutes later.

Meanwhile, acting Dang Wangi district police chief Supt Nuzulan Mohd Din when contacted confirmed receiving the report and submitted it to the Bentong district police headquarters for further investigation.