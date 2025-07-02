Djokovic credits miracle pills for Wimbledon win amid health scare

NOVAK DJOKOVIC revealed he relied on “doctors’ miracle pills” to push through physical struggles during his opening Wimbledon victory against Alexandre Muller. The Serbian star, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, triumphed 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 6-2 in a late-night Centre Court battle.

Djokovic dominated early but faced a setback in the second set before recovering. “I went from feeling my absolute best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes,“ he admitted. “Whether it was a stomach bug, I don’t know what it is. I struggled with that but the energy came back after some doctors’ miracle pills.”

The seven-time Wimbledon champion expressed reverence for the tournament, calling it a “childhood dream.” With 24 Grand Slam titles, tied with Margaret Court, Djokovic sees Wimbledon as his best chance to make history. At 38, he aims to match Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles while fending off younger rivals like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic’s next match will test his resilience further as he navigates physical challenges and rising competition. Fans await to see if his determination—and those miracle pills—will carry him to another title.