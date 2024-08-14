Dark web communities to face ‘full force of law’

PETALING JAYA: The Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has warned that police will act against those engaging in illegal activities online, including prostitution and the sale of sexually explicit content.

Its director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, told theSun that it is cooperating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as an ongoing measure to arrest individuals engaging in illegal online activities.

“Those caught will face the full force of the law.”

MCMC statistics from Jan 1, 2022, to Aug 1 this year, show a total of 10,423 websites have been blocked due to violations.

Of the total, 3,271 were related to online pornography while 249 involved prostitution.

Ramli said police will work with MCMC to address issues on social media, such as child pornography, which is primarily handled by the Criminal Investigations Department.

He was commenting on findings that some social media platforms were becoming hubs for “dark web” communities to market nude photographs and pornographic videos.

A check by theSun showed that some women were selling images of their private parts on X for RM12, while one user with over 100,000 followers charged “fans” RM100 to respond to messages.

On June 24, a heavily pregnant woman known as “Miza Ozawa”, was sentenced to two months’ jail for offering prostitution services on Telegram.

Others were also reportedly selling “Made in Malaysia” adult videos on social media for RM35.

Malaysian Cyber Consumers Association president Sirajuddin Jalil said there are thousands of “dark web” accounts on X, with many belonging to students, teenagers and young adults aged between 20 and 30.

“Some government servants, including teachers, are also involved in promoting LGBTQ content.

“Telegram is among popular platforms for sharing explicit stories, photographs and videos.”

Sirajuddin said most of the account holders avoid showing their faces in the photos they post, and merely display their bodies.

“‘Dark web’ accounts have become a community of their own, and this is a growing menace as their numbers are increasing on X, especially since the platform allows pornographic content to be displayed,” he said.

Cybersecurity expert Murugason R. Thangaratnam said the “dark web” is not just a shadowy corner of the internet but a thriving hub for cybercrime, with its business operations continuing to grow exponentially each year.

“The ‘dark web’ operates on encrypted networks that are only accessible with special software.

“It functions as a marketplace for illegal activities.

“Its anonymity makes it challenging for law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.”

Murugason said the most insidious aspect of the “dark web” is its role in facilitating stolen data and identity theft. Its specialised software allows users or content creators to conceal their identities and traverse the “dark web” anonymously.

However, he said there are no specific laws against social media platform operators other than to seek their cooperation and discretion to remove content that violates Malaysian laws.

Murugason added that there are sections under the Penal Code and Communications and Multimedia Act that prescribe fines or imprisonment for those who possess, sell or distribute sexually explicit content.