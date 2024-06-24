Dates for next meeting of parliament moved to Oct 14 - Dec 12 - Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will now be held from Oct 14 to Dec 12 instead of Oct 7 to Dec 5 as originally scheduled.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, in his address during the Second Meeting today, said that the next sitting will last for 35 days.

He said that the matter was agreed upon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Leader of the House in accordance with Standing Order 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders.

“A notice of the change was sent to all Honourable Members on Friday, June 14, 2024,“ he said.

Johari also reminded Members of Parliament (MPs) to adhere to the time allocated during Question Time for Oral Answers.



“This adherence is important to ensure that more questions can be answered in this esteemed House,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat also conveyed condolences to the families of the late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal and former MP for Pensiangan Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, who died on May 10 and April 17, respectively.

In his speech, Johari also invited all MPs to stand and observe a moment of silence in honour of the two late figures, who had greatly contributed to the nation.

“I hope that all the family members of the deceased remain strong in facing this situation,“ he said.

Johari described Mutang, who was also the MP for Bukit Mas from 1982 to 1990, as a leader committed to reforming the parliamentary institution and very concerned about the welfare of Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Johari said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has given royal assent to 14 bills passed in the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament.

They include the Supplementary Supply Act (2023) 2024, Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Act 2024, Police (Amendment) Act 2024, Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2024, Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) Act 2024 and Jurisdictional Immunity for Foreign States Act 2024.

The others are Unclaimed Moneys (Amendment) Act 2024, Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Act 2024, Malaysian Highway Authority (Incorporation) (Amendment) Act 2024, Money Services Business (Amendment) Act 2024, Environmental Quality (Amendment) Act 2024, Cybersecurity Act 2024, Universities and University Colleges (Amendment) Act 2024, and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Amendment) Act 2024.

Johari said that he received a message from the former President of the Senate stating the Senate’s agreement to the laws passed by the Dewan Rakyat during the same period, except for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023, with minor amendments to Clause 1.

“I have considered the amendment under Standing Order 73(1) and found that the amendment aligns with the purpose of this House and involves the amendment of only one clause.

“Therefore, I hereby inform the House of this matter and request the House to order that the amendment be immediately considered, and I order that this matter be considered on a day to be set in the Order of Business,“ he added.