Robbery gang posing as cops crippled with arrest of seven

SHAH ALAM: Police have crippled a robbery gang led by an individual known as ‘Wira Tempang’ following the arrest of seven men here today.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police had earlier received a report from a foreign trader claiming that he was robbed by a group of men posing as cops on Sept 19.

He said that the victim was alone when he was approached by a group of men, who assaulted him before making off with RM7,000 cash and his two mobile phones.

Based on the information and police intelligence, they nabbed five suspects aged between 39 and 54 at about 9 pm on Monday (Sept 23) around Shah Alam.

“One of them, known as ‘Wira Tempang’, is a 46-year-old car repossessor who has a criminal record.

“Investigations into the other four suspects found that one of them also had a prior record,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said two other suspects, aged 23 and 24, who also have criminal records, were detained in Port Klang today.

He said the five suspects have been remanded for a week until Monday (Sept 30) while the other two suspects arrested today are expected to be remanded tomorrow.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for robbery.