Hurricane Helene leaves six dead, millions without power as it moves through southeastern US

ISTANBUL: Hurricane Helene, now downgraded to a tropical storm, has left at least six people dead and millions without power as it swept through Florida, Georgia, and into North Carolina, Anadolu Agency reported citing local media on Friday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed Helene made landfall in the Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching between 130-156 miles per hour (209-251 kilometres). The National Hurricane Center warned of “catastrophic winds” pushing inland, urging residents to stay sheltered.

ABC7 Chicago reported over three million people across the southeast were without power, including more than one million in Florida alone.

The National Ocean Service has reported elevated water levels at Cedar Key, indicating severe flooding in the area.

As Helene continues its path northward, authorities are cautioning residents about ongoing life-threatening conditions and advising them to exercise caution in the affected areas.

- Bernama, Anadolu